Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Thursday

After a pleasantly cool start, Thursday features plenty of sun and maybe a cloud or two. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Saturday will be sunny throughout South Florida. Saturday’s highs will once again be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds again. Highs on Monday will range from the low 80s along the Atlantic coast to the mid-80s elsewhere.