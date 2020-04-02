Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Thursday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a pleasantly cool start, Thursday features plenty of sun and maybe a cloud or two.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Saturday will be sunny throughout South Florida.  Saturday’s highs will once again be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds again.  Highs on Monday will range from the low 80s along the Atlantic coast to the mid-80s elsewhere.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR