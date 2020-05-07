Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Thursday.

Thursday features sunny skies and a gusty breeze in the wake of a weak front. Dangerous rip currents are a threat along both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and clouds on the breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some passing afternoon showers. Look for showers and storms to move in during the evening and overnight hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Mother’s Day will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong, with dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will be another cloudy and rainy day, with periods of showers and a few storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.