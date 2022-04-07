Florida Will Be Cooler Thursday

Friday features cooler temperatures as a front moves through. Look for a few lingering showers and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Then the day will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Look for increasingly windy conditions along the Gulf coast as the day progresses. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature sunny skies and an ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.