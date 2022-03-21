Florida Will Be Breezy With Lots Of Sun Monday

Monday features breezy conditions around South Florida, with lots of sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while it will be a windy and sunny day near the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another breezy early spring day with a mix of sun, clouds, and a shower or two in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature some sun with lots of clouds and periods of showers on a strong and gusty breeze as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.