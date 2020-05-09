Home Weather Florida Is Sunny Saturday – Then Rain Moves In

Florida Is Sunny Saturday – Then Rain Moves In

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun and maybe a few clouds during the day.  Then clouds and showers move in overnight.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a cloudy, breezy and rainy Mothers Day, with a few afternoon storms thrown in as tropical moisture makes its way into South Florida.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and clouds will hang around on Monday, and we’ll see a brisk breeze as well.  Look for a bit of sun along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for showers and storms again on Wednesday, along with periods of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

