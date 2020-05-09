Florida Is Sunny Saturday – Then Rain Moves In

Saturday features lots of sun and maybe a few clouds during the day. Then clouds and showers move in overnight. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be a cloudy, breezy and rainy Mothers Day, with a few afternoon storms thrown in as tropical moisture makes its way into South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and clouds will hang around on Monday, and we’ll see a brisk breeze as well. Look for a bit of sun along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for showers and storms again on Wednesday, along with periods of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.