What Flavor Was The First Parfait?

National Chocolate Parfait Day is celebrated on May 1. Dating back to 1894, this has served as one of the most “perfect” desserts in the U.S. as well as around the world. Jump in to find out more about chocolate parfait.

2000 BC – One of the earliest Latin-American civilizations, the Olmec, become the first to turn cacao plants into chocolate.

1400s – The Aztecs start using cocoa as a currency and to make a refreshing drink.

1528 – Explorer Hernán Cortés brings chocolate, given to him by the Aztec emperor, to Spain.

1615 – Anne of Austria brings chocolate to the royal courts of France to celebrate her marriage with French King Louis XIII.

1828 – Dutch chemist and chocolate maker Coenraad Johannes Van Houten invents the chocolate press.

1869 – The oldest recipe with the name parfait comes from a French cookbook dated 1869. It was a frozen coffee-flavored French ice dessert constructed in parfait-shaped (tall and thin) ice cream molds.

1894 – Originally a coffee-flavored layered dessert made with ice, parfaits developed over time and the first chocolate parfait seems to have appeared in 1894.

In French, the word parfait means perfect. French and Americans, however, have differing opinions on what a parfait really is.

The traditional French style uses sugar syrup, eggs, and cream.

The American style layers parfait cream, ice cream, and flavored gelatin in a tall, clear glass topped with whipped cream, fruit and liqueurs.

The parfait has recently taken a wholesome turn using yogurt layered with nuts and fresh fruits, instead of ice cream and sugary syrups.

Parfait refers to a frozen dessert made from a base of sugar syrup, egg, and cream. A parfait contains enough fat, sugar, alcohol and/or to a lesser extent air to allow it to be made by stirring infrequently while freezing, making it possible to create in a home kitchen without specialist equipment.

Dark chocolate has more antioxidants than green tea and just as many as blueberries.

White chocolate really isn’t chocolate. It’s made from cocoa butter, the substance you get by pressing cocoa beans. Cocoa butter is absent of the cocoa solids used to make chocolate.

Chocolate comes from a plant, called Theobroma cacao, which translates “Food of the Gods”.

Eating chocolate can also reduce the symptoms of stress.

French-style parfait is served on decorated plates instead of tall, thin glassware.

