How Many Subscribers Watched The First ESPN Live-Stream?

National Streaming Day is celebrated on May 20 every year. On this day, the revolutionary movement of streaming services and how it introduced a whole new wave of watching movies and TV shows are highlighted. From Netflix, Disney+, and Apple T.V.+, to Paramount+, the insurmountable number of films, series, documentaries, and reality T.V. shows accessible for streaming in the comfort of your home is fascinating.

It’s a fun holiday that gives you the excuse to grab a bucket of popcorn, relax on the couch, grab the remote, and enjoy a day watching some good shows.

1993 – During a usual gig, a few computer scientists and engineers from California decide to try out a new technology for their musical performance with friends and family live.

1995 – RealNetwork introduces the first live streaming service with capabilities known as the RealPlayer.

1995 – A baseball match between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners is live-streamed by E.S.P.N. to a thousand subscribers.

1999 – A company by the name of Excite@Home Network casts the first webcast for the Democratic Leadership Council.

2005 – Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim launch YouTube.

2008 – YouTube holds its first live event called YouTube Live.

2008 – Hulu, Microsoft, and Netflix all launch their streaming beta platforms.

2011 – Twitch. tv introduces a new streaming platform for video games nabbing 45 million users per month.

2013 – Netflix pioneers original T.V. series as streaming content.

2014 – Roku founded National Streaming Day to celebrate their 10th Anniversary.

2014-2016 – Restream.io, Twitter and Facebook/Instagram introduce live streaming services for social media platforms.

2018 – Facebook dominates the live-streaming market with over 3.5 million views.

2019 – Facebook dominates live streaming with nearly 1.1 billion hours of live videos available for viewing.

2022 – Every platform uses streaming options as a way to share information

2022 – Disney+ spent about $33 billion on producing content.

2022 – YouTube currently has two billion active users.

Apple T.V.+’s “CODA” is the first streaming film to win the Oscar for ‘Best Picture.’

Netflix is currently the most subscribed streaming platform with over 221.6 million subscribers.

99% of all U.S. households pay for at least one or more streaming services.

Americans pay an average of $46 a month for streaming services.

45% have canceled a streaming subscription within the last year because costs were too high

On average, Americans pay for 2.9 streaming subscriptions every month.

50% of streaming users pay for a streaming service without ads.

Twitch has 30 million daily visitors or 210 million visitors per week or 900 million visitors per month.

As you’re reading this statistic, over 2 and a half million people are viewing Twitch streams.

70% of Twitch viewers are aged 16 to 34.

65% of Twitch viewers are male

Over 3 billion people play video games worldwide.

27% of gamers spend 1 to 5 hours streaming video games per week.

23% of global viewing time is spent watching live content; the other 77% goes to on-demand content.

24% of internet users in the US report watching more live streams since the pandemic.

One in five Facebook videos are live videos.

80% of people would rather watch a brand’s live video than read their blog…and 82% prefer live video from brands to their social posts.

