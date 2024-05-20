AAA: Gas Prices Inch Lower As 2.5 Million Floridians Prepare To Travel For Memorial Day

Florida gas prices increased 6 cents early last week, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Sunday’s state average of $3.45 per gallon is the same as a week ago.

“Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend.”

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend. That’s a new all-time record and nearly 106,000 more Floridians on the road than last year.

The most congested periods on the road are forecast to be Thursday and Friday afternoons from 3pm-7pm. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to travel before noon or after 7pm.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Gainesville ($3.51), Fort Lauderdale ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Pensacola ($3.25), Panama City ($3.25)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.591 $3.593 $3.619 $3.679 $3.541 Florida $3.451 $3.466 $3.451 $3.619 $3.429 Georgia $3.386 $3.389 $3.415 $3.435 $3.264 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

