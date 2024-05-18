What Did Hugh Moore And Lawrence Luellen Create?

On May 18th, National No Dirty Dishes Day suggests taking a break from your regular daily routine. There are a few options for this day.

The problem with dirty dishes is no one likes them. If we could produce a 5-course meal without dirty dishes, we would.

500.000-12.000 BC – The Stone Age: Eating utensils were primarily rocks/stones used for cutting meat and fruit. Animal horns were used as drinking utensils, while pieces of wood were used as utensils.

12.000 – 3.000 BC – Neolithic era: Evolving technology for preparing food and eating advanced to small stone pieces forming knives and spoons were made of wood and animal bones.

3.000 BC – 400 AD – Bronze Age: Production of weapons and other objects were created, including knives, spoons and some durable bowls.

600 AD – The Chinese start making porcelain.

5th through 11th Centuries – Spoons and knives were mainstream. However, most utensils were more common among the wealthy. Lower-class people would continue to eat with their hands.

1533 – Catherine de Médicis of Italy brought spoons to France that were already being used by Italian nobles.

17th century – The fork and knife became a common utensil. However, people still “stabbed” their food with knives more than the fork.

1630 – The fork and knife began arriving in North America. It was later discovered Native Americans already had their own version of eating utensils.

18th century – Four tinned forks made with a curve were the standard design for eating utensils. It is the same design we still use today.

1708 – The Chinese process of making pottery is discovered by a German potter, leading to the creation of European pottery.

19th century – Specialized eating utensils, such as soup spoons, sardine forks and jelly/butter knives were developing.

1867 – The paper plate is invented by Hermann Henschel

1908 – While it was a matter of convenience at the time, paper plates became a matter of public health in 1908. During this era, tuberculosis was a serious problem.

1908 – Hugh Moore and Lawrence Luellen created one of the most popular disposable cups today, the Dixie Cup.

1920s – The invention of stainless steel would play a huge role in the creation of easily produced eating utensils.

1930s – Dishwashing detergent production begins in the United States.

1940s – The 1940s saw a boom in defense factories, and disposable dishes were used to feed the workers there.

20th Century – Plastic silverware became readily available.

Dirty dishes pose several problems, besides more work. Dirty dishes can cause some life-threatening diseases such as: Salmonella; Campylobacteria; Clostridium perfringens; Norovirus; and Staphylococcus aureus (Staph).

Things you can do not to wash dishes Eat all meals out. Order take-out and eat your meals in the containers they come in. Use disposable plates, cups, and silverware. To stay earth-friendly, choose biodegradable ones. Fast. While not everyone can fast, occasional fasting can be good for the body. Eat only foods that come in their own containers and eat small meals. For example, eat a banana for breakfast. Prepare hard-boiled eggs the day before and enjoy them for lunch. Keep your dirty dishes down to a minimum by washing every dish you use as you use it. That way, no dirty dish ends up in the sink.

Dirty dishes are believed to be full of unexpressed resentment. Saying that you’re too tired to do the dishes, makes you sound annoyed. Having no dirty dishes allows you to focus on positive thoughts and what you truly desire.

The first dishwashing machines were hand operated.

Disposable dishes were used in defense factories in the 1940s to feed workers.

