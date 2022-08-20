Florida Is More Hot Sun And Storms Sunday; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms — mostly early in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast and in the interior. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday and into the first part of the workweek. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s — but the humidity will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and mid to late afternoon showers and storms developing on the sea breezes. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and some clouds to start. Plenty of showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny until those summertime showers and storms fire up again in the mid-afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for yet another day of mostly sunny skies in the morning and lots of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 4 was approaching the coast of northern Mexico and southern Texas late Saturday morning. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, but this system did not have a closed circulation. Potential TC # 4 was moving northwest at 14 miles per hour at that time. This system is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain to the region, along with the potential of dangerous flash flooding.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a wave emerging into the east Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days. Since it’s late August, we’ll continue to watch its progress.