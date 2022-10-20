Home Weather Cool And Pleasant Temperatures For Florida Friday

Cool And Pleasant Temperatures For Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features another cool start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area could see a shower or two in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be another sunny day throughout South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s again.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, but the east coast metro area could see a stray shower in spots.  The east coast metro area could see a stray shower.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

