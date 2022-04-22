Home Weather Brisk Breezes Continues Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features very breezy conditions, sun and clouds, and passing showers at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will continue the pattern of strong breezes and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a brisk ocean breeze, good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a mostly sunny day and a warm breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Look for a few showers and storms around South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida, but the east coast metro area will see some clouds, showers, and maybe a storm in the afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

