Brisk Breezes Continues Friday

Friday features very breezy conditions, sun and clouds, and passing showers at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will continue the pattern of strong breezes and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a brisk ocean breeze, good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mostly sunny day and a warm breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny and breezy. Look for a few showers and storms around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida, but the east coast metro area will see some clouds, showers, and maybe a storm in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.