Breezy with Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After some early fog along the Gulf coast and in the interior, Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers on a gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Tuesday and during the next several days.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for showers, a few storms, and breezy conditions overnight as the front moves through.  Then Wednesday will bring lots of clouds and some showers on a strong breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be very breezy and cool.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, while everyone else gets cloudy skies and passing showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will be breezy again, with a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and clouds and passing showers to the east.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes lots of clouds and passing showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

