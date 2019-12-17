Breezy with Showers

After some early fog along the Gulf coast and in the interior, Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Tuesday and during the next several days. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for showers, a few storms, and breezy conditions overnight as the front moves through. Then Wednesday will bring lots of clouds and some showers on a strong breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be very breezy and cool. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, while everyone else gets cloudy skies and passing showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will be breezy again, with a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and clouds and passing showers to the east. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes lots of clouds and passing showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.