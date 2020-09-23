Breezy And Pleasant Wednesday For Florida

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring some showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds, with a brisk ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of clouds, a bit of sun, showers, and some storms as the system that brought us heavy rain on Monday works its way northward. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the area of disturbed weather that brought us rain. This will lift from Cuba through the Florida Straits and into the Keys on Thursday and Friday, finally entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing into a depression.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Beta is now a tropical depression and continues to drop heavy rain on portions of Texas. At midday on Tuesday, Beta was located about 15 miles from Victoria, Texas. Tropical Storm Paulette was weakening at midday on Tuesday, and it is expected to become a remnant low in a day or so. It remains several hundred miles south of the Azores. Hurricane Teddy was moving toward Nova Scotia at midday on Tuesday. Teddy’s maximum sustained winds were 105 miles per hour. Nova Scotia can expect damaging waves, heavy rain, and strong winds Tuesday evening into Wednesday.