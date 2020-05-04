Another Sunny Day In Florida

Monday will feature lots of sun and maybe a cloud at times as our streak of sunny and pleasant days continues. Dangerous rip currents will remain along the Palm Beach County coast, so continue to stay away from the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies once again as temperatures inch up. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

On Wednesday, look for lots of sun and a building breeze (especially along the east coast). Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area. We’ll also see a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the mid 80s in the east coast metro area.