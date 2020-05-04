Home Weather Another Sunny Day In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday will feature lots of sun and maybe a cloud at times as our streak of sunny and pleasant days continues.  Dangerous rip currents will remain along the Palm Beach County coast, so continue to stay away from the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies once again as temperatures inch up.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

On Wednesday, look for lots of sun and a building breeze (especially along the east coast).  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  We’ll also see a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny day.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the mid 80s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

