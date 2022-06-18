Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Sunday

Father’s Day features sun and clouds in the morning, but plenty of showers and storms will be back, starting in the mid-afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

The Juneteenth holiday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will start the day with a sunny morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

We’re not expecting any tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico for the next few days.