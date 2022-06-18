Home Weather Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Father’s Day features sun and clouds in the morning, but plenty of showers and storms will be back, starting in the mid-afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

The Juneteenth holiday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will start the day with a sunny morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

We’re not expecting any tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico for the next few days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

