A Few Showers In The East Coast Metro Area & Patchy Fog Near The Gulf coast

Plenty of Warm Sun

Monday starts with a few quick showers in the east coast metro area and patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day features plenty of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring early fog to the Gulf coast and interior. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies around South Florida as the month of February begins. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another sunny and warm winter day. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.