A Few Showers In The East Coast Metro Area & Patchy Fog Near The Gulf coast

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Plenty of Warm Sun

Monday starts with a few quick showers in the east coast metro area and patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Then the day features plenty of sun with a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring early fog to the Gulf coast and interior.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies around South Florida as the month of February begins.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another sunny and warm winter day.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

