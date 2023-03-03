Home Weather Windy With Hot Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features windy conditions and sunny skies as a front slowly approaches South Florida.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  Look for a continuing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny morning with clouds and some showers developing in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

