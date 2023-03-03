Windy With Hot Sun

Friday features windy conditions and sunny skies as a front slowly approaches South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. Look for a continuing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny morning with clouds and some showers developing in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.