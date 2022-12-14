Wednesday Is Another Sunny Florida Day But Rain Is Coming

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times around South Florida. Also look for a shower or two in spots on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon along the Gulf coast and reach the east coast metro area in the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds, showers, and some sun as we start to feel the effects of a cold front. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see lingering showers with some periods of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.