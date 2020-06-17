Wednesday Florida Will Have Sun And Showers

Wednesday features good sun to start, with periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few 90 degree readings near the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies elsewhere. Look for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be cloudy around South Florida, and we’ll see periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

The forecast for Fathers Day calls for plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. All of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure about 150 miles off the Carolina coast will bring heavy rain and gusty winds as it comes ashore in North Carolina on Thursday. This system is not expected to reach tropical depression strength.