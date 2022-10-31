Wednesday Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm; We Continue Tracking The Tropics

Tuesday features a warm start to the month of November with mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the unseasonable upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and an afternoon shower or two in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a sunny day. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny and mostly dry around South Florida. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone # 15 became Tropical Storm Lisa at midday on Monday. At that time, Lisa was about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Lisa was moving west at 14 miles per hour. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica. Lisa is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the coast of Central America on Wednesday.