Wednesday Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With Passing Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features mostly sunny skies mixed with passing showers on an ocean breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be near the 80-degree mark in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, but don’t rule out the possibility of a stray east coast shower.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will feature breezy conditions, good sun, and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Don’t rule out a stray shower, especially in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area can expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

