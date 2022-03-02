Wednesday Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With Passing Showers

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies mixed with passing showers on an ocean breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be near the 80-degree mark in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, but don’t rule out the possibility of a stray east coast shower. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will feature breezy conditions, good sun, and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t rule out a stray shower, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area can expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.