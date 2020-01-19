Warm and Mostly Sunny

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times during the day, but look for some showers in the evening and overnight. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least until Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Martin Luther King Day will be cloudy, and showers will move in with a strong cold front. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with morning lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Look for the coldest air of the season so far to settle in, and lows on Wednesday morning will be in the 40s — but wind chills will make it feel colder. Wednesday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a cool breeze. Wednesday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s as a slow warming trend begins. The day will be mostly sunny with a few passing east coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.