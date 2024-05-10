Just Plain Hot!

Friday features lots of hot sun around South Florida. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast, the mid 90s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Mother’s Day will feature sunny skies on the mainland and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the Keys. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few early showers and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and some storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.