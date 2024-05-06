Morning Sun, a Few Afternoon Showers and Storms

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds, followed by a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, with some showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun to start, but a few showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of hot sun and just a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s on the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Thursday will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a warm breeze on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-80s in the Keys.