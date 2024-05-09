Thursday features lots of hot sun and just a few clouds at times. The Gulf Coast will see a warm and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday evening, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, but the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the mainland and plenty of sun with some clouds at times to the Keys. A quick shower is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, but a few suburban locations could top out in the mid-90s. Highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers and storms on a gusty breeze, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Mother’s Day will be sunny and hot on the mainland, while the Keys will see good sun and some clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms as a front approaches. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.