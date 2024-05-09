Home Weather Lots of Hot Sun

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of hot sun and just a few clouds at times.  The Gulf Coast will see a warm and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday evening, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, but the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the mainland and plenty of sun with some clouds at times to the Keys.  A quick shower is possible in portions of the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, but a few suburban locations could top out in the mid-90s.  Highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers and storms on a gusty breeze, especially in the afternoon and early evening.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Mother’s Day will be sunny and hot on the mainland, while the Keys will see good sun and some clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms as a front approaches.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

