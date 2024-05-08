Plenty of Hot Sun and Maybe a Shower

Wednesday features plenty of hot sun and a few clouds on the South Florida mainland, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower in spots. The Keys will see good sun and some clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Wednesday evening, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Thursday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Friday will feature lots of hot sun and a warm and gusty breeze on the mainland. The Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Saturday will see good sun, with some clouds at times. Mainland South Florida will also see some showers and storms on a warm and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, but a few suburban locations could reach the mid-90s. Highs along the Gulf Coast will reach the upper 80s, while the Keys will see highs mostly in the mid-80s on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the mid-80s in the Keys.