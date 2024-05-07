Afternoon Showers Around

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, a few morning storms, and some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but clouds and showers will develop in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of hot sun and a few clouds to the mainland, while the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and a warm and gusty breeze on the mainland and good sun with a few clouds in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Friday will be sunny with a gusty breeze on the South Florida mainland. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds in the Keys. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the mid-80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the mid-80s in the Keys.