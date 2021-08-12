Tracking Tropical Depression Fred As It Takes Aim At Florida

We’re tracking TD Fred as it moves near Hispaniola. We’ll watch to see how much the track over land disrupts Fred’s circulation — and that will make a difference for the forecast for South Florida.

Here in South Florida, Thursday features good sun and some showers and storms on a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and through the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and storms on a building breeze during the day. Look for increasingly windy conditions and periods of storms in the evening and overnight hours. Tropical storm-force winds are possible at night, especially in the Keys. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring the closest approach of TS Fred to South Florida. While the exact impacts aren’t certain yet, prepare for very heavy rain and possible flooding, along with windy conditions with gusts of tropical storm strength in the east coast metro area and sustained tropical storm-force winds in the Lower and Middle Keys and along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see a gradual clearing and decreasing winds as Fred moves away. Look for periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Depression Fred is over the Dominican Republic At that time, maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Fred was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the coast of the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm watches are up for portions of Haiti and eastern Cuba and for the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas, Fred will move over Hispaniola on Wednesday into early Thursday and then track near or over the Cuban coast. Fred is expected to make its closest approach to the Florida Keys on Friday evening into early Saturday, with mainland South Florida seeing Fred’s closest approach late on Friday into Saturday.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next five days as it moves through the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean.