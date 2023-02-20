Home Weather Sunny Days Ahead With Highs On Monday In The Mid 80s

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunny and Warm Days Ahead
The Presidents Day holiday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a warm and gentle breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday will continue our stretch of sunny February days.  Look for the gusty ocean breeze to linger in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

