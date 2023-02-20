Sunny Days Ahead With Highs On Monday In The Mid 80s

Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

The Presidents Day holiday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast. Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a warm and gentle breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will continue our stretch of sunny February days. Look for the gusty ocean breeze to linger in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.