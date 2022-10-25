Home Weather Sunny Days Ahead For Florida Beginning Wednesday; Watching The Tropics

Sunny Days Ahead For Florida Beginning Wednesday; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Wednesday features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and dry conditions again.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be a sunny and pleasant start to the weekend.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, the low near Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming a depression, but it will begin to encounter colder waters and hostile upper-level winds.  An area of low pressure is expected to form east of the southeastern Bahamas, and the National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of tropical or subtropical development.

