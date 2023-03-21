Sunny And Warmer

Tuesday features a cool start, followed by lots of sun with just a few clouds on an ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies with just a few clouds, especially near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will continue our stretch of sunny March days. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s, but a few suburban locations could reach the upper 80s.