Sunny And Dry Tuesday For Florida

Tuesday features lots of sun and dry conditions — so the risk of brush fires will continue. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.
Wednesday will bring breezy and gusty conditions along with lots of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday‘s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will be very breezy with good sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will also see a few afternoon showers in spots. Thursday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a warm breeze. Friday‘s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday‘s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with some showers and a stray storm in spots. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.