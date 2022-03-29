Home Weather Sunny And Dry Tuesday For Florida

Sunny And Dry Tuesday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
The outlook for the next 6-10 days favors above normal temperatures and precipitation over SFL.

Tuesday features lots of sun and dry conditions — so the risk of brush fires will continue.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring breezy and gusty conditions along with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday‘s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will be very breezy with good sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area will also see a few afternoon showers in spots.  Thursday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a warm breeze.  Friday‘s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday‘s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with some showers and a stray storm in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here