Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday In Florida

Sunday features plenty of sun in the morning and developing clouds, showers, and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel even hotter.

Monday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will develop by midafternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday — good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers in the morning. Then widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine is moving to the north of the Leeward Islands. At midday on Saturday, Josephine was about 200 miles east-northeast of the islands and moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, but Josephine is forecast to weaken soon as it enters an area of strong wind shear. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Kyle was moving east-northeast into the open Atlantic. At midday on Saturday, Kyle was about 360 miles east-southeast of Providence, Rhode Island. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, but weakening is forecast to begin on Sunday.