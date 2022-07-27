Sun And Haze For Florida Thursday

Thursday features a dry and sunny start, but look for hazy skies as the Saharan dust settles over South Florida. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else.

Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will move in as the Saharan dust moves out. Look for a gusty breeze around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. The Gulf coast will see greater coverage of showers and storms, but the Atlantic coast will see a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be sunny with a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.