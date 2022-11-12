Sun And Clouds Sunday In Florida

Sunday starts with morning lows in the pleasant upper 60s as a weak cold front washes out to our north. Then the day features a nice mix of sun and clouds with just the chance of a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations in the east coast metro area could reach the mid-80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and just a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will begin with some fog along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day will be sunny and dry. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic .. at last.