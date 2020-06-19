Stormy Friday In Florida (Updated)

Friday is shaping up to be another day of showers and storms, with a bit of sun at times. Periods of heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in some locations. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and mostly afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Fathers Day will bring sun, clouds, and passing showers with a few storms. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for sun and clouds on Monday morning. Then summertime showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes hot sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet. Some Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic, and that’s expected to smother tropical cyclone development for at least the next five days.