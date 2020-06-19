Home Weather Stormy Friday In Florida (Updated)

Stormy Friday In Florida (Updated)

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday is shaping up to be another day of showers and storms, with a bit of sun at times.  Periods of heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in some locations.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and mostly afternoon storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Fathers Day will bring sun, clouds, and passing showers with a few storms.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for sun and clouds on Monday morning.  Then summertime showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes hot sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.  Some Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic, and that’s expected to smother tropical cyclone development for at least the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR