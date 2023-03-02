Home Weather Still Sunny And Warm

Still Sunny And Warm

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday starts with patchy fog in spots.  Then the day features sunny skies and a warm ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and very breezy conditions.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the upper-80s elsewhere.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and a gusty breeze as a weak front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and east coast showers as the front moves through.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and lingering east coast showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
