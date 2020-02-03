Home Weather Still Cool But Sunny In Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

The day will be another cool but sunny one.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents will be in place at the Gulf beaches, easing slightly from high levels during the day on Sunday.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be milder, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.  The day will bring some sun but more clouds as some moisture seeps in.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds as a front approaches.  Showers will move in from west to east, starting in the evening hours.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of showers.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

