Steamy Stormy Saturday In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features steamy heat and mostly afternoon storms and showers as summer officially begins.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Fathers Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms firing up in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature sun and clouds in the morning with afternoon showers and a few storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday — the usual summertime mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

