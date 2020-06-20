Steamy Stormy Saturday In Florida

Saturday features steamy heat and mostly afternoon storms and showers as summer officially begins. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Fathers Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms firing up in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature sun and clouds in the morning with afternoon showers and a few storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday — the usual summertime mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.