Sun, Showers And Storms Linger Across Florida Tuesday; Tropics Are Busy

Tuesday features hot sun throughout South Florida and periods of showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in spots during the morning. Periods of showers will dominate the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a morning of sun, clouds, and a few storms. Showers will be back in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible, especially in western sections of South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will start with sun and some storms in the morning giving way to plenty of showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next few days. It is expected to skirt the Leeward Islands and move to the west-northwest. While recent computer models indicate it will stay well east of the Bahamas, we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. Elsewhere, a wave emerging into the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing during the next five days.