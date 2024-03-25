Home Weather Plenty of Sun on Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds.  The East Coast metro area and the Keys will be breezy, and a stray shower isn’t out of the question.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday evening.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be breezy with more clouds than sun and periods of showers.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and sunny skies.  Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

