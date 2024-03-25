Plenty of Sun on Monday

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area and the Keys will be breezy, and a stray shower isn’t out of the question. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be breezy with more clouds than sun and periods of showers. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.