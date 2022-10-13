Pleasant Sun For Florida Friday

Friday features lots of pleasant sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area could see a quick shower in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area could see an afternoon shower on the breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies much of the day, with just the chance of a stray afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny days. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is making its way through the southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward the Mexican coast. Elsewhere, the wave well to the south of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of developing during the next five days.