Pleasant Sun For Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of pleasant sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area could see a quick shower in spots during the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area could see an afternoon shower on the breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies much of the day, with just the chance of a stray afternoon shower in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny days.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is making its way through the southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward the Mexican coast.  Elsewhere, the wave well to the south of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of developing during the next five days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

