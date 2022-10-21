Home Weather Near Perfect Weekend Weather For Florida

Near Perfect Weekend Weather For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/sunny-sky-with-clouds_6998915.htm#query=sunny&position=22&from_view=search&track=sph

Saturday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of sun with just a few clouds on a nice breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies once again. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see lots of sun, but don’t rule out a stray shower on the breeze in portions of the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a sunny day around South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here