Near Perfect Weekend Weather For Florida

Saturday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun with just a few clouds on a nice breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies once again. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see lots of sun, but don’t rule out a stray shower on the breeze in portions of the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a sunny day around South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.