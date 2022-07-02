Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms Around Florida Sunday

Sunday features plenty of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will develop on the sea breezes during the afternoon. Look for the greatest rain chances near the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The 4th of July will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Storms could linger into the early evening, especially near the Gulf coast, but they should be gone before the firework shows; Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will start with good sun and some clouds, but plenty of showers and storms will move in, starting in the mid-afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sun and clouds in the morning, with lots of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Bonnie was moving off the west coast of Nicaragua and into the eastern Pacific at midday on Saturday. But flash flooding and mudslides will continue in the region on Sunday. At midday on Saturday, Bonnie’s maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and the storm was moving west at 15 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Colin was just off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at midday on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Colin was crawling to the northeast at 7 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for portions of coastal North and South Carolina. Colin’s biggest threat will be heavy rain and possible flash flooding as it skirts the Carolina coast on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the disorganized wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression.