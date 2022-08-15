Monday Begins With Sun, Then Showers And Storms Arrive Around Florida

Monday features a sunny start in the east coast metro area, but showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms — beginning in the mid-morning along the Gulf coast and in the mid to late afternoon in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun in the morning in the east coast metro area, with some showers and storms moving through during the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area — but some locations in the western suburbs could reach the mid 90s.

Thursday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds alternating with passing showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low that came ashore in southwestern Texas is bringing plenty of rain but is unlikely to develop. Elsewhere, the tropical Atlantic is quiet.