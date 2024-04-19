Friday features lots of hot sun with a few clouds at times, mostly in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches that will gradually diminish. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some suburban locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds again. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be yet another sunny day. Look for a warm and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.