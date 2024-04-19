Home Weather Lots of Hot Sun

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of hot sun with a few clouds at times, mostly in the Keys.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches that will gradually diminish.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some suburban locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds again.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be yet another sunny day.  Look for a warm and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

