Hot Sun and Some Clouds on Tuesday

Tuesday features a mild morning and a mix of hot sun and some clouds. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of summerlike heat. Look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and storms will sweep from west to east during the afternoon and evening as a front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area — with some inland locations reaching 90 degrees. The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers on a brisk breeze as cooler air takes over. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be quite cool, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys, while the east coast metro area will see more clouds than sun. Friday’s highs will be in the unseasonable mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly start on the mainland, with lows mostly in the upper 50s. Then look for sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.