Home Weather Hot Sun and Some Clouds on Tuesday

Hot Sun and Some Clouds on Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/10342139-umbrelas-on-a-sandy-beach-with-azure-water-on-a-sunny-day-near-cancun-mexico

Tuesday features a mild morning and a mix of hot sun and some clouds.  Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of summerlike heat.  Look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Some showers and storms will sweep from west to east during the afternoon and evening as a front moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area — with some inland locations reaching 90 degrees.  The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers on a brisk breeze as cooler air takes over.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be quite cool, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s.  The day will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys, while the east coast metro area will see more clouds than sun.  Friday’s highs will be in the unseasonable mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly start on the mainland, with lows mostly in the upper 50s.  Then look for sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR