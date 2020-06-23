Hot Sun And A Few Storms For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun with a few storms and showers developing in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits.

Wednesday will bring hazy sun and just a few afternoon showers and storms in spots as Saharan dust filters in. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be hazy with hot sun. A few showers and storms could develop during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature hazy skies, hot sun, and a few storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some inland locations could hit the mid 90s.

Saturday’s forecast will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

The low we’ve been watching is well off the New England coast and moving into colder waters. This system has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression.