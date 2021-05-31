Holiday Showers And Storms For Florida

Memorial Day features some sun to start, especially along the Gulf coast. But look for plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms during much of the day and into the evening. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a building ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will begin with good sun and a few clouds. Then showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. A gusty ocean breeze will lead to an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s high will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue the rainy season regime of mostly sunny mornings and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. A gusty ocean breeze will remain in place in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.